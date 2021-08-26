Giovedì 26 Agosto 2021 | 16:31

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

VENICE

German tourist dies after campsite fight near Venice

Pushed to ground after bothering campers while drunk

German tourist dies after campsite fight near Venice

VENICE, AUG 26 - A 70-year-old German tourist died of his injuries in hospital Thursday after a campsite fight near Venice on Saturday night, local sources said. The man was said to have started bothering other campers after drinking too much and one of them reacted by pushing him so that he fell to the ground and banged his head hard, knocking him unconscious, the sources said. The incident happened at the "Portobello" camping site at Ca' Savio, a district of Cavallino-Treporti near Venice. Prosecutors are set to decide whether to prosecute the man who pushed the tourist for involuntary manslaughter, judicial sources said. (ANSA).

