Afghanistan: Involve Russia, Di Maio tells TASS

ROME, AUG 26 - Italy thinks it is crucial to invite Russia to tackle regional and global crises like the one in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told TASS Thursday. Speaking ahead of a Rome meeting with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov Friday, Di Maio said "Italy recognizes the importance and he need for Russia's active involvement in addressing global challenges and crises: our proposal to call an emergency G20 meeting on Afghanistan is aimed precisely at attracting the main powers to seek a global solution that satisfies all the parties". (ANSA).