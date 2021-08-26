Soccer: Correa moves from Lazio to Inter

ROME, AUG 26 - Argentine striker Joaquin Correa has moved from Lazio on loan to Serie A champs Inter Milan, the two clubs announced Thursday. Inter said the 27-year-old had signed a contract until June 2025. Inter is reinforcing its front line since the controversial departure of Belgium star Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea and has already signed veteran Bosnia centre-forward Edin Dzeko from Roma. New boss, former Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi, said at the weekend there would be another arrival after Dzeko and the Nerazzurri management decided to make him happy, sources said. Correa, 27, played 92 times for Lazio after joining them from Sevilla in 2018, and scored 22 goals for the Roman club. The former Sampdoria striker has won eight Argentina caps since 2017 and has scored two goals for his country. (ANSA).