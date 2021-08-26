Giovedì 26 Agosto 2021 | 16:31

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

FLORENCE
Man, 45, dies of COVID after adopting girl in India

Man, 45, dies of COVID after adopting girl in India

 
ROME
Afghanistan: Involve Russia, Di Maio tells TASS

Afghanistan: Involve Russia, Di Maio tells TASS

 
VENICE
German tourist dies after campsite fight near Venice

German tourist dies after campsite fight near Venice

 
ROME
Soccer: Correa moves from Lazio to Inter

Soccer: Correa moves from Lazio to Inter

 
ROME
Afghanistan: Shots fired at Italian transport plane

Afghanistan: Shots fired at Italian transport plane

 
ROME
Soccer: Ronaldo move to Man City possible as agent sees Juve

Soccer: Ronaldo move to Man City possible as agent sees Juve

 
ROME
Diver dies in workplace accident at Piombino

Diver dies in workplace accident at Piombino

 
TURIN
Puppy found amid Turin building rubble after 30 hours

Puppy found amid Turin building rubble after 30 hours

 
ROME
Afghan refugee gives birth to daughter at Sulmona

Afghan refugee gives birth to daughter at Sulmona

 
ROME
COVID: Sicily, Sardinia risk turning yellow

COVID: Sicily, Sardinia risk turning yellow

 
ROME
Industrial turnover up 3.1% in June

Industrial turnover up 3.1% in June

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

CAMPANIA - Napoli, temporale: nubifragio e inondazione

CAMPANIA - Napoli, temporale: nubifragio e inondazione VIDEO

ROME

Soccer: Correa moves from Lazio to Inter

Argentine striker signs until June 2025

Soccer: Correa moves from Lazio to Inter

ROME, AUG 26 - Argentine striker Joaquin Correa has moved from Lazio on loan to Serie A champs Inter Milan, the two clubs announced Thursday. Inter said the 27-year-old had signed a contract until June 2025. Inter is reinforcing its front line since the controversial departure of Belgium star Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea and has already signed veteran Bosnia centre-forward Edin Dzeko from Roma. New boss, former Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi, said at the weekend there would be another arrival after Dzeko and the Nerazzurri management decided to make him happy, sources said. Correa, 27, played 92 times for Lazio after joining them from Sevilla in 2018, and scored 22 goals for the Roman club. The former Sampdoria striker has won eight Argentina caps since 2017 and has scored two goals for his country. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it