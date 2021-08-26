Afghanistan: Shots fired at Italian transport plane
ROME
26 Agosto 2021
ROME, AUG 26 - An Italian C-130 transport carrying Afghan former NATO workers out of Kabul was fired on as it left the airport Thursday, military sources said. There was no damage to the aircraft. The western airlifts to fly out Afghans at risk of Taliban reprisals is due to end next Tuesday, August 31. (ANSA).
