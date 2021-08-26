Soccer: Ronaldo move to Man City possible as agent sees Juve

ROME, AUG 26 - Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Juventus was cast into doubt Thursday when his agent Jorge Mendes arrived in Turin to discuss a possible move to Manchester City, sources said. There is a smaller chance of the Portugal great going to Paris Saint Germain after the French giants reportedly pulled back from an offer, the sources said. Coach Massimiliano Allegri said before the Turin giants' opening Serie A 2-2 draw at Udinese that CR7 would be staying with the club. Ronaldo, 36, has a year to go on his Juve contract. There has been intense speculation about a move by the former Man Utd and Real Madrid superstar after he failed to bring Juve top European silverware during his first two years at the club - the reason he was lured from Real. Ronaldo recently quashed transfer speculation as mere chatter. (ANSA).