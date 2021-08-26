Puppy found amid Turin building rubble after 30 hours

TURIN, AUG 26 - A puppy has been found amid the rubble of a Turin building 30 hours after it collapsed due to a gas explosion killing a four-year-old boy and leaving three adults seriously injured. The puppy, Ettore, had been adopted by one of the families struck by the disaster. One of the injured people is the mother of the dead boy. The Italian fire brigade's Urban Search and Rescue team pulled Ettore out of the rubble on Wednesday afternoon. The animal, which appeared to be in a reasonable condition, was given to vets for treatement. (ANSA).