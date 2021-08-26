Giovedì 26 Agosto 2021 | 14:50

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Afghanistan: Shots fired at Italian transport plane

Afghanistan: Shots fired at Italian transport plane

 
ROME
Soccer: Ronaldo move to Man City possible as agent sees Juve

Soccer: Ronaldo move to Man City possible as agent sees Juve

 
ROME
Diver dies in workplace accident at Piombino

Diver dies in workplace accident at Piombino

 
TURIN
Puppy found amid Turin building rubble after 30 hours

Puppy found amid Turin building rubble after 30 hours

 
ROME
Afghan refugee gives birth to daughter at Sulmona

Afghan refugee gives birth to daughter at Sulmona

 
ROME
COVID: Sicily, Sardinia risk turning yellow

COVID: Sicily, Sardinia risk turning yellow

 
ROME
Industrial turnover up 3.1% in June

Industrial turnover up 3.1% in June

 
ROME
Sharp rise in vaccinated teachers says Bianchi

Sharp rise in vaccinated teachers says Bianchi

 
ROME
Paralympics: Italy win 2 more swimming golds

Paralympics: Italy win 2 more swimming golds

 
ROME
COVID: New cases and average daily death toll up - GIMBE

COVID: New cases and average daily death toll up - GIMBE

 
ROME
G20 must help Afghan woman says Draghi

G20 must help Afghan woman says Draghi

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

CAMPANIA - Napoli, temporale: nubifragio e inondazione

CAMPANIA - Napoli, temporale: nubifragio e inondazione VIDEO

TURIN

Puppy found amid Turin building rubble after 30 hours

Puppy found amid Turin building rubble after 30 hours

TURIN, AUG 26 - A puppy has been found amid the rubble of a Turin building 30 hours after it collapsed due to a gas explosion killing a four-year-old boy and leaving three adults seriously injured. The puppy, Ettore, had been adopted by one of the families struck by the disaster. One of the injured people is the mother of the dead boy. The Italian fire brigade's Urban Search and Rescue team pulled Ettore out of the rubble on Wednesday afternoon. The animal, which appeared to be in a reasonable condition, was given to vets for treatement. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it