Afghan refugee gives birth to daughter at Sulmona

ROME, AUG 26 - An Afghan refugee gave birth to a daughter at Sulmona in Abruzzo on Wednesday, sources said Thursday. The girl, who weighed in at three kilogrammes, was named Hina. Her 32-year-old mother has been living for a few days at a military base at nearby Roccaraso. "It was not an easy birth, above all because we had to coordinate with the cultural mediator," said doctors and nurses in the hospital near Abruzzo capital L'Aquila. "But in the end we were all moved". The woman's husband was reportedly executed by the Taliban shortly before she was airlifted out of Kabul. (ANSA).