Industrial turnover up 3.1% in June

ROME, AUG 26 - Italy's industrial turnover rose 3.1% in June on the previous month, ISTAT said Thursday. Foreign market turnover rose 4.7% and internal turnover rose 2.1%, the national statistics agency said. Turnover rose 5.2% in the second quarter over the first, ISTAT said. It gained 5.5% on the foreign market and 4.8% on the domestic one. In year on year terms, turnover rose 28.4% on June 2020, ISTAT said - 30.2% on the foreign market and 27.5% on the internal market. Last year's figures were particularly low due to COVID lockdowns. (ANSA).