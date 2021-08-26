Paralympics: Italy win 2 more swimming golds

ROME, AUG 26 - Italy won two more swimming golds at the Tokyo Paralympics Thursday taking their total to four golds and 10 medals in all. Stefano Raimondi won the 100m breaststroke in the new SB9 category after Francesco Bocciardo got his second gold in the S5 100m freestyle after winning the 200m on Wednesday. Italy also got two more silvers with Carlotta Gilli in the S13 100m backstroke, following her 100m S13 butterfly gold Wednesday, and Luigi Beggiato in the S4 100m freestyle. Monica Boggioni followed her S5 200m freestyle bronze Wednesday with another bronze Thursday in the S4 100m freestyle. Italy is fifth in the medals table behind Great Britain, China, Australia and the Russian Paralympic Committee. It has won four golds, three silvers and three bronzes. It is the best Paralympics start for the Azzurri in years. (ANSA).