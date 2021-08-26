COVID: Sicily, Sardinia risk turning yellow

ROME, AUG 26 - Sicily and Sardinia risk turning from low COVID risk white to moderate risk yellow after the two island regions reported ICU and hospital admissions over the thresholds of 10% and 15%. If they do turn yellow Friday, effective from Monday, they will be the only Italian regions that are not white. Sardinia's ICU occupancy rate has risen to 12%, the AGENAS health group said, above the 10% threshold at which regions turn colour. Sicily, on the other hand, has a 20% occupancy rate in general wards, above the 15% threshold. However, both regions were on or above the thresholds last week and ended up not being turned yellow. (ANSA).