Giovedì 26 Agosto 2021 | 14:50

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Afghanistan: Shots fired at Italian transport plane

Afghanistan: Shots fired at Italian transport plane

 
ROME
Soccer: Ronaldo move to Man City possible as agent sees Juve

Soccer: Ronaldo move to Man City possible as agent sees Juve

 
ROME
Diver dies in workplace accident at Piombino

Diver dies in workplace accident at Piombino

 
TURIN
Puppy found amid Turin building rubble after 30 hours

Puppy found amid Turin building rubble after 30 hours

 
ROME
Afghan refugee gives birth to daughter at Sulmona

Afghan refugee gives birth to daughter at Sulmona

 
ROME
COVID: Sicily, Sardinia risk turning yellow

COVID: Sicily, Sardinia risk turning yellow

 
ROME
Industrial turnover up 3.1% in June

Industrial turnover up 3.1% in June

 
ROME
Sharp rise in vaccinated teachers says Bianchi

Sharp rise in vaccinated teachers says Bianchi

 
ROME
Paralympics: Italy win 2 more swimming golds

Paralympics: Italy win 2 more swimming golds

 
ROME
COVID: New cases and average daily death toll up - GIMBE

COVID: New cases and average daily death toll up - GIMBE

 
ROME
G20 must help Afghan woman says Draghi

G20 must help Afghan woman says Draghi

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

CAMPANIA - Napoli, temporale: nubifragio e inondazione

CAMPANIA - Napoli, temporale: nubifragio e inondazione VIDEO

ROME

COVID: Sicily, Sardinia risk turning yellow

ICU, admissions thresholds above critical thresholds

COVID: Sicily, Sardinia risk turning yellow

ROME, AUG 26 - Sicily and Sardinia risk turning from low COVID risk white to moderate risk yellow after the two island regions reported ICU and hospital admissions over the thresholds of 10% and 15%. If they do turn yellow Friday, effective from Monday, they will be the only Italian regions that are not white. Sardinia's ICU occupancy rate has risen to 12%, the AGENAS health group said, above the 10% threshold at which regions turn colour. Sicily, on the other hand, has a 20% occupancy rate in general wards, above the 15% threshold. However, both regions were on or above the thresholds last week and ended up not being turned yellow. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it