Sharp rise in vaccinated teachers says Bianchi

ROME, AUG 26 - There has been a sharp rise in the number of teachers and other school staff who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, Education Minister Patrizio Bianchi said Thursday. "There has been a strong increase in the vaccinated in these days among school staff," Bianchi said, adding that the vaccinated, with their Green Pass vaccine passports, would be allowed to teach while the unvaccinated would be suspended. He said head teachers would check Green Passs "with a simple and easy tool" that is being fashioned with the help of the privacy watchdog. He said only university students would be obliged to have the passport. Bianchi also played down reports that class sizes would be too big. Forecasts say that overcrowded classes will only amount to 2.9% of the total and would be in large schools in the big Italian cities. "We are working on them with targeted measures," he said. (ANSA).