ROME

COVID: New cases and average daily death toll up - GIMBE

ICU and general ward hospitalisations up by 19% and 16%

COVID: New cases and average daily death toll up - GIMBE

ROME, AUG 26 - New COVID-19 cases in Italy rose 4.3% in the week from August 18 to 24, the GIMBE health foundation said in its latest weekly survey Thursday. The average daily death toll rose from 34 to 49, the think tank said. Over the seven days, GIMBE said, there were 345 deaths. The number of COVID patients in intensive care rose by 19.1%, the report said. All hospital admissions to general wards with COVID were up 16.2%. The weekly survey found that there had been a percentage rise in new cases in eight regions and a rise in the currently positive in 13 regions. (ANSA).

