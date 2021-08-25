Man, 35, cited for stabbing woman who refused sex

MONZA, AUG 25 - A 35-year-old Italian man has been cited for stabbing a woman who refused to have sex with him after an evening together at Seregno near Monza on August 16, police said Wednesday. The man, who has a record for petty theft and a history of psychiatric problems, went home and got a knife and returned to the woman's home in the dead of night to stab her in the arms, chest and legs, police said. The woman, who also suffered a concussion, has now been discharged from hospital. (ANSA).