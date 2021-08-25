COVID: 7,548 new cases, 59 more victims

ROME, AUG 25 - There have been 7,548 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 59 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday. That compares with 6,076 new cases and 60 more victims Tuesday. Some 244,420 more tests have been done, compared to 266,246 Tuesday. The positivity rate is up from 2.28% to 3.09%. Intensive care cases have fallen by five to 499 and hospital admissions by 13 to 4,023. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,502,396, and the death toll 128,914. The recovered and discharged are 4,237,758, up 7,081 on Tuesday. The currently positive are 135,724, up 399. (ANSA).