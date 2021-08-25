Samp boss fined for anchoring yacht off Tuscan island

ROME, AUG 25 - Sampdoria boss Massimo Ferrero has been fined 700 euros for anchoring his luxury yacht off a protected island in the Tuscan Archipelago Nature Preserve. Film producer Ferrero, 71, stopped the Astondoa a few metres off the island of Pianosa on August 15, police from the island of Elba said. Environmentalist group Legambiente congratulated the police and said fines for such violations should be stiffened. Former actor Ferrero has been Samp owner and president since 2014. Known for his flamboyant personality, he is one of Serie A's most colourful characters. (ANSA).