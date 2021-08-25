Mercoledì 25 Agosto 2021 | 18:34

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

MONZA
Man, 35, cited for stabbing woman who refused sex

Man, 35, cited for stabbing woman who refused sex

 
ROME
Most wanted drug trafficker arrested in Dubai

Most wanted drug trafficker arrested in Dubai

 
ROME
COVID: 7,548 new cases, 59 more victims

COVID: 7,548 new cases, 59 more victims

 
ROME
Samp boss fined for anchoring yacht off Tuscan island

Samp boss fined for anchoring yacht off Tuscan island

 
ROME
Apuan Alp quarries not environmental damage says C. of State

Apuan Alp quarries not environmental damage says C. of State

 
ROME
Afghanistan: Another 277 people arrive in Rome

Afghanistan: Another 277 people arrive in Rome

 
ROME
Italy's biggest glacier risks disappearing due to warming

Italy's biggest glacier risks disappearing due to warming

 
ROME
Soccer: Correa moves from Lazio to Inter

Soccer: Correa moves from Lazio to Inter

 
ROME
Unions confirm air transport strike Sep 24

Unions confirm air transport strike Sep 24

 
ROME
'All at sea' over Green Pass say school heads

'All at sea' over Green Pass say school heads

 
ROME
Wildfires have claimed area equal to Rome, Naples, Milan

Wildfires have claimed area equal to Rome, Naples, Milan

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria cancella il porto turistico: pontile vola in mare aperto

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria cancella il porto turistico: pontile vola in mare aperto

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

ROME

Samp boss fined for anchoring yacht off Tuscan island

Massimo Ferrero landed with 700 euro fine

Samp boss fined for anchoring yacht off Tuscan island

ROME, AUG 25 - Sampdoria boss Massimo Ferrero has been fined 700 euros for anchoring his luxury yacht off a protected island in the Tuscan Archipelago Nature Preserve. Film producer Ferrero, 71, stopped the Astondoa a few metres off the island of Pianosa on August 15, police from the island of Elba said. Environmentalist group Legambiente congratulated the police and said fines for such violations should be stiffened. Former actor Ferrero has been Samp owner and president since 2014. Known for his flamboyant personality, he is one of Serie A's most colourful characters. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it