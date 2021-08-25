Apuan Alp quarries not environmental damage says C. of State

ROME, AUG 25 - The famed quarries in Italy's northwestern Apuan Alps, from which Michelangelo got his the marble for his immortal works, do not constitute damage to the environment, the Council of State said Wednesday. Italy's highest administrative court rejected a suit filed by environmental groups who argued that the quarries had despoiled the local mountain landscape. Quarry company Henraux hailed the "historic sentence that restores the fundamental and incontrovertible value of the marble quarries for the economic sustenance of the local people...and which declares in a clear and precise way that the quarries do not create any environmental damage". Local Carrara marble was used for some of the most remarkable monuments of ancient Rome as well as by Renaissance genius Michelangelo and by the British Empire in its trademark works including London's Marble Arch. (ANSA).