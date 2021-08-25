Mercoledì 25 Agosto 2021 | 16:50

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Afghanistan: Another 277 people arrive in Rome

Afghanistan: Another 277 people arrive in Rome

 
ROME
Italy's biggest glacier risks disappearing due to warming

Italy's biggest glacier risks disappearing due to warming

 
ROME
Soccer: Correa moves from Lazio to Inter

Soccer: Correa moves from Lazio to Inter

 
ROME
Unions confirm air transport strike Sep 24

Unions confirm air transport strike Sep 24

 
ROME
'All at sea' over Green Pass say school heads

'All at sea' over Green Pass say school heads

 
ROME
Wildfires have claimed area equal to Rome, Naples, Milan

Wildfires have claimed area equal to Rome, Naples, Milan

 
VATICAN CITY
Hypocrisy in Church detestable says pope

Hypocrisy in Church detestable says pope

 
ROME
Soccer: Correa set to move from Lazio to Inter

Soccer: Correa set to move from Lazio to Inter

 
MILAN
TV host arrested for getting rape drug from Netherlands

TV host arrested for getting rape drug from Netherlands

 
ROME
Paralympics: Italy wins two swimming golds

Paralympics: Italy wins two swimming golds

 
ROME
Paralympics: Gilli gold, Berra silver in butterfly

Paralympics: Gilli gold, Berra silver in butterfly

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria cancella il porto turistico: pontile vola in mare aperto

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria cancella il porto turistico: pontile vola in mare aperto

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

ROME

Afghanistan: Another 277 people arrive in Rome

On two flights from Kabul, airlift goes into last few days

Afghanistan: Another 277 people arrive in Rome

ROME, AUG 25 - Another 277 people arrived in Rome on two flights from Afghanistan Wednesday as Italy's airlift of Afghans at risk of Taliban reprisals continued. Some 104 came on an Italian air force KC767 (K12) and another 173 on an ALBASTAR (A4). Some 3,741 Afghans have been evacuated from Kabul, on 44 flights, and 2,659 of them are already in Italy, Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini told a joint session of the parliamentary foreign and defence committees on Tuesday. The airlift is now in its last few days as United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday rejected G7 pleas to extend an August 31 deadline for its troop pullout. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it