Afghanistan: Another 277 people arrive in Rome

ROME, AUG 25 - Another 277 people arrived in Rome on two flights from Afghanistan Wednesday as Italy's airlift of Afghans at risk of Taliban reprisals continued. Some 104 came on an Italian air force KC767 (K12) and another 173 on an ALBASTAR (A4). Some 3,741 Afghans have been evacuated from Kabul, on 44 flights, and 2,659 of them are already in Italy, Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini told a joint session of the parliamentary foreign and defence committees on Tuesday. The airlift is now in its last few days as United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday rejected G7 pleas to extend an August 31 deadline for its troop pullout. (ANSA).