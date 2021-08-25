Italy's biggest glacier risks disappearing due to warming

ROME, AUG 25 - Italy's largest glacier risks disappearing due to global warming, a new report said Wednesday. The Adamello Glacier, in the Alpine Val Camonica between Lombardy and Trentino Alto Adige, is thousands of years old but is now in its "death throes", said Legambiente Lombardia after the latest survey by glacier experts. The 3,000 metre high Adamello has shrunk from around 19 square kilometres in 1957 to around 17.7 in 2015, the report said. Its thickness has fallen by 10-12 metres since 2016, although it is still over 250 metres thick. But it is now "at high risk due to global warming," said Legambiente. "The Adamello's glacial masses are striking in their size and beauty and the thought of them no longer being admired by the many tourists that reach the Presena Pass if the current trend of climate-changing gas emissions continues arouses great dismay," said Vanda Bonardo, Legambiente's Alpine pointwoman. (ANSA).