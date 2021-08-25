Mercoledì 25 Agosto 2021 | 16:50

ROME

Unions confirm air transport strike Sep 24

Govt must step in on ITA job cuts say officials

Unions confirm air transport strike Sep 24

ROME, AUG 25 - Italian unions on Wednesday confirmed an air transport strike for September 24. The unions also urged the government to intervene and save jobs that will be lost as former flag carrier Alitalia mutates into ITA, starting up on October 15. The unions said ITA, which stands for Italia Trasporto Aereo, was trying to have a free hand in laying off former Alitalia staff. ITA, Alitalia's new slimmed-down incarnation, will start operations in mid-October with 2,800 employees handling the aviation activities, a number that will go up to a maximum of 5,750 by the end of its current business plan in 2025, the company told trade unions Tuesday, confirming massive cuts from the 11,000 staff Alitalia had. Unions accused ITA management of "wanting to choose their own staff, without taking into account experience and expertise". ITA will start out with a fleet of 52 aircraft, which will go up to 78 in 2022 with the arrival of new-generation planes, according to the new company's industrial plan. The fleet will further increase to 105 aircraft by the end of 2025, including 81 new generation aeroplanes (77% of the fleet) to reduce the airline's environmental impact and boost efficiency. The company will also introduce a new labour contract aimed at giving it greater flexibility and competitiveness. It aims to break even by the third quarter of 2023. Its hubs will be Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate airports. It will start out with 45 destinations and 61 routes and this will go up to 74 destinations and 89 routes in 2025. Its long-haul destinations in the IATA Winter 2021 season will be New York (from Rome and Milan, and Tokyo Haneda, Boston and Miami (from Rome). In the IATA Summer 2022 season there will be new flights to Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires, Washington and Los Angeles. The loss-making former flag-carrier has been in extraordinary administration for years and the pandemic made its plight even worse. The European Commission asked Rome to show there would be "discontinuity" to give the green light to the launch of ITA, since it is a new State-controlled company. (ANSA).

