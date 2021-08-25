Soccer: Correa set to move from Lazio to Inter

ROME, AUG 25 - Argentine striker Joaquin Correa is set to move from Lazio to Serie A champs Inter Milan, sources close to the deal said Wednesday. Inter is reinforcing its front line since the controversial departure of Belgium star Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea and has already signed veteran Bosnia centre-forward Edin Dzeko from Roma. New boss, former Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi, said at the weekend there would be another arrival after Dzeko and the club is set to make him happy, sources said. They said the deal just needs to be finalised. Correa, 27, has played 92 times for Lazio since joining them from Sevilla in 2018, and has scored 22 goals for the Roman club. The former Sampdoria striker has won eight Argentina caps since 2017 and has scored two goals for his country. (ANSA).