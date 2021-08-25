TV host arrested for getting rape drug from Netherlands

Mercoledì 25 Agosto 2021 | 15:00

MILAN
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
Serie C
MILAN

Ciro Di Maio, 46, presents travel programme

MILAN, AUG 25 - An Italian local TV host and actor was arrested for getting around a litre of the rape drug precursor GBL from the Netherlands, local sources said. Ciro Di Maio, 46, had the drug delivered to his Milan home, police said. He was arrested for drugs possession and pushing. The drugs were seize. GHB "precursors" gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) and 1,4-butanediol (BD) are commercially available industrial substances that are not intended for human consumption. When ingested, these substances are converted by the body into GHB. GBL and BD are also used to manufacture GHB, known as the rape drug. Di Maio has been presenting a travel programme on the Marcopolo channel since 2009. (ANSA).

