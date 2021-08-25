Paralympics: Gilli gold, Berra silver in butterfly

ROME, AUG 25 - Carlotta Gilli won gold and Alessia Berra silver in the S13 100m butterfly at the Tokyo Paralympics Wednesday, Italy's first gold and silver at the Games. Turin-born Gilli, 20, is a partially sighted Italian Paralympic swimmer who holds twelve world records in her class. She won a total of nine golds at the 2017 and 2019 world championships. Berra, 27, has won a number of other medals. Francesco Bettella won bronze in the men's S1 100m backstroke as Italy picked up its first medal at the Tokyo Paralympics earlier Wednesday. Veteran Bettella represented Italy at the 2012 Paralympics and at the 2016 Paralympics. In 2016, he won two medals: the silver medal both in the men's 50 metre backstroke S1 event and in the men's 100 metre backstroke S1 event. (ANSA).