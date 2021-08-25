Czech fell runner dies in fall

ROME, AUG 25 - A Czech fell runner died in a fall while racing between Italy and France on Tuesday-Wednesday night, officials said Wednesday. The 35-year-old died of the injuries sustained in the fall while on the 145km "Sur les Traces des Ducs de Savoie" (TDS) mountain run with its altitude differential of 9,100 metres, between Val d'Aosta and Haute Savoie. The accident happened shortly after midnight at the Passeur de Pralognan descent in Savoy. The runner, who has not yet been named, was rushed to hospital but doctors failed to save his life. The competition, part of the Mt Blanc Ultra Trail (UTMB), has been suspended. (ANSA).