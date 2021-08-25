Lampedusa hotspot has 1,000 migrants with 250 capacity

ROME, AUG 25 - The migrant hotspot on the stepping stone island of Lampedusa between Italy and Africa now contains nearly 1,000 migrants, four times its capacity of 250, officials said Wednesday. Migrant landings continued overnight with 39 more arrivals. Several dozen migrants are set to be moved to the Sicilian port of Porto Empedocle later Wednesday. The Tunisian coast guard said it had thwarted 11 attempts to breach its maritime border and had rescued 231 people. (ANSA).