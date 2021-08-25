Taliban door-to-door looking for NATO workers says refugee

ROME, AUG 25 - The Taliban are going door-to-door in Afghanistan looking for people who have worked with NATO and the Afghanistan Investment Support Agency (AISA), a refugee said in Alto Adige Wednesday. "I'm happy I arrived in Italy because the Taliban are now going house to house looking for those who work with NATO and AISA," said the man, a father. "The Italians have done a lot for us, it is a pleasure to be here, we are happy, my children too. "I say thank you for everything to the soldiers and Italian army who helped us get out". The man is in COVID quarantine at the Italian army's logistical base at Colle Isarco. The Taliban have said they will not seek revenge on those who worked with the 20-year western mission in their country. But thousands of people have rushed to be evacuated from Kabukl airport and thousands are hoping to be flown out before US soldiers leave on August 31. US President Joe Biden confirmed the deadline Tuesday despite pleas from his G7 allies to extend it. (ANSA).