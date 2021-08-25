Bettella swimming bronze, Italy wins 1st Paralympic medal

ROME, AUG 25 - Francesco Bettella won bronze in the men's S1 100m backstroke as Italy picked up its first medal at the Tokyo Paralympics Wednesday. Veteran Bettella represented Italy at the 2012 Paralympics and at the 2016 Paralympics. In 2016, he won two medals: the silver medal both in the men's 50 metre backstroke S1 event and in the men's 100 metre backstroke S1 event. He won the bronze medal in the men's 50 metres backstroke S2 at the 2018 World Para Swimming European Championships held in Dublin, Ireland.[ (ANSA).