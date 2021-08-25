Mercoledì 25 Agosto 2021 | 13:09

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Czech fell runner dies in fall

Czech fell runner dies in fall

 
ROME
Lampedusa hotspot has 1,000 migrants with 250 capacity

Lampedusa hotspot has 1,000 migrants with 250 capacity

 
ROME
Salvini asks to meet Lamorgese with Draghi

Salvini asks to meet Lamorgese with Draghi

 
ROME
80% vaccinated by Sep, Green Pass to last a year

80% vaccinated by Sep, Green Pass to last a year

 
ROME
Taliban door-to-door looking for NATO workers says refugee

Taliban door-to-door looking for NATO workers says refugee

 
ROME
Bettella swimming bronze, Italy wins 1st Paralympic medal

Bettella swimming bronze, Italy wins 1st Paralympic medal

 
ROME
Divert resources to aid, Draghi tells G7

Divert resources to aid, Draghi tells G7

 
ROME
COVID: 6,076 new cases, 60 more victims

COVID: 6,076 new cases, 60 more victims

 
ROME
Amputee says at Paralympics for Italy and Afghanistan

Amputee says at Paralympics for Italy and Afghanistan

 
ROME
Bioethics panel OKs compulsory jab

Bioethics panel OKs compulsory jab

 
ROME
Soccer: Osimhen to miss Juve after red card against Venezia

Soccer: Osimhen to miss Juve after red card against Venezia

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria cancella il porto turistico: pontile vola in mare aperto

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria cancella il porto turistico: pontile vola in mare aperto

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

ROME

80% vaccinated by Sep, Green Pass to last a year

Third COVID jab to start with most vulnerable says Speranza

80% vaccinated by Sep, Green Pass to last a year

ROME, AUG 25 - COVID emergency commissioner Francesco Figliuolo has said 80% of Italians over the age of 12 will be vaccinated by the end of September. Meanwhile the government's CTS technical committee will examine on Friday a request to extend the Green Pass vaccine passport for up to a year. Health Minister Roberto Speranza said he was convinced the CTS will say yes and said he thought the third COVID dose will also start being given starting with the most vulnerable categories: the immuno-depressed, those who have had transplants and the over 80s. The national bioethics panel said yes to making vaccines obligatory, at least for people carrying out public services. "If you want to be in society and not stay shut up at home you need to get vaccinated," panel chair Maurizio Mori told ANSA. There have been 6,076 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 60 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday. That compares to 4,168 new cases and 44 more victims Monday. The positivity rate is down from 4.11% to 2.28%. Conductors are to return to Italian buses to check that people are wearing face masks and respecting other COVID rules, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Enrico Giovannini told Rainews24 Tuesday. He said enforcing the virus safety rules was "crucial". The conductors will also have to make sure that people are socially distancing and that buses are only 80% full, at most. On vaccine passports for drivers, the minister said this was a "complex matter that is being discussed". Giovannini is set to meet regional officials on the issue Thursday morning. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it