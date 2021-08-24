Divert resources to aid, Draghi tells G7

ROME, AUG 24 - Premier Mario Draghi urged G7 leaders Tuesday: "Italy will redirect the resources that were destined for Afghan military forces towards humanitarian aid. I ask you all to join this commitment, compatibly with the situation of your countries," according to sources present at the virtual summit. Draghi added that the objective in Afghanistan is to try to safely wind up evacuation operations by the end of August. He underscored the need to "maintain a contact channel even after the August 31 deadline and the possibility of transiting from Afghanistan in a safe way. Furthermore, we must ensure that international organizations have access to Afghanistan also after this deadline". (ANSA).