Amputee says at Paralympics for Italy and Afghanistan

ROME, AUG 24 - An Italian Paralympic sprinter who lost her leg while on a military mission to Afghanistan told ANSA Tuesday she was competing for Italy and Afghanistan. "It''s as if I was competing for Afghanistan too and I hope to dedicate a medal to them too," said Monica Contrafatto, who won a bronze in he 100 metres at Rio in 2016. "Aside from the leg, I left my heart there too, I fell in love with that place. "With the people, the children, if I could I would adopt one". Contrafatto was with the crack Bersaglieri regiment in Afghanistan. (ANSA).