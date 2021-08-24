Bioethics panel OKs compulsory jab

ROME, AUG 24 - Italy's bioethics panel on Tuesday approved making COVID-19 vaccination compulsory across the country. "If you want to be in society and not stay shut up at home you need to get vaccinated," panel chair Maurizio Mori told ANSA. Meanwhile vaccination rollout czar Francsco Figliuolo said the government's goal of getting 80% of the Italian population over the age of 12 fully jabbed by the end of September would be met. (ANSA).