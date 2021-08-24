Soccer: Osimhen to miss Juve after red card against Venezia

ROME, AUG 24 - Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen will miss the Azzurri's big match against Juventus on September 12 after getting a two-match ban for a straight red for punching a defender in their 2-0 win against Venezia on Sunday. Osimhen was given his marching orders in the 23rd minute after he was adjudged to have punched Venezia defender Daan Heymans. He will miss both Napoli's upcoming match at Genoa and the subsequent game against the Turin giants at the Maradona Stadium. Napoli are set to appeal the ban,, which came with a 5,000 euro fine. (ANSA).