Afghan events surprised international community - Guerini

ROME, AUG 24 - Afghan events have surprised the international community, Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini told a joint session of the parliamentary foreign and defence committees Tuesday. "The events of the last few days have surprised the whole international community by the swiftness with which the political and military context changed and its dramatic consequent humanitarian effects", he said. Guerini stressed that no Italian weapons had fallen into Taliban hands. Some 3,741 Afghans have been evacuated from Kabul, on 44 flights, and 2,659 of them are already in Italy, Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini told the joint session of the House and Senate foreign and defence committees. Italy has been evacuating Afghans who worked with the Italian mission and are at risk of Taliban reprisals. (ANSA).