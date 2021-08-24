3,741 evacuated from Kabul, 2,659 already in Italy-Guerini

Afghan events surprised international community - Guerini
ROME
24 Agosto 2021
ROME, AUG 24 - Some 3,741 Afghans have been evacuated from Kabul, on 44 flights, and 2,659 of them are already in Italy, Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini told a joint session of the parliamentary foreign and defence committees on Tuesday. Italy has been evacuating Afghans who worked with the Italian mission and are at risk of Taliban reprisals. (ANSA).
