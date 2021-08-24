Martedì 24 Agosto 2021 | 16:28

ROME

Italy's Afghan mission not in vain - Di Maio

Taliban bringing back forced marriages, denying girls education

Italy's Afghan mission not in vain - Di Maio

ROME, AUG 24 - Italy's Afghan mission was not in vain, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday. Di Maio told a joint session of the parliamentary foreign and defence committees that "in these 20 years we helped maintain regional stability, fight terrorism, and favour more education, rights and freedom for the Afghan people." He said "it is precisely this awareness that spurs us to do everything possible to make sure these rights are not now brutally cancelled". Di Maio thanked the "many Italians who sacrificed their lives to offer a better future for Afghanistan." Di Maio said the Italian forces will leave Kabul when the Americans do, at the end of this month (though the G7 is set to request an extension). He said all the Italians in Afghanistan and 2,700 Afghans had been evacuated so far. Di Maio said Italy would judge the Taliban by their actions and that they are "restoring unacceptable practices such as early and forced marriages and denying women the most elementary rights, starting with education". (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
