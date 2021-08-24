Italy's Afghan mission not in vain - Di Maio

ROME, AUG 24 - Italy's Afghan mission was not in vain, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday. Di Maio told a joint session of the parliamentary foreign and defence committees that "in these 20 years we helped maintain regional stability, fight terrorism, and favour more education, rights and freedom for the Afghan people." He said "it is precisely this awareness that spurs us to do everything possible to make sure these rights are not now brutally cancelled". Di Maio thanked the "many Italians who sacrificed their lives to offer a better future for Afghanistan." Di Maio said the Italian forces will leave Kabul when the Americans do, at the end of this month (though the G7 is set to request an extension). He said all the Italians in Afghanistan and 2,700 Afghans had been evacuated so far. Di Maio said Italy would judge the Taliban by their actions and that they are "restoring unacceptable practices such as early and forced marriages and denying women the most elementary rights, starting with education". (ANSA).