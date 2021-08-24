Afghanistan: Di Maio in House Sep 7

Paralympics: Vio and Morlacchi Italy's flag-bearers
ROME
24 Agosto 2021
ROME, AUG 24 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio will brief the Lower House on Afghanistan on September 7, at 16:00, the conference of House whips decided Tuesday. Previously, on the morning of he 7th, he will report to the Senate on the situation in the Asian country after the Taliban's unexpectedly swift return to power following a 20-year NATO-led mission. (ANSA).
