Martedì 24 Agosto 2021 | 14:30

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Paralympics: Vio and Morlacchi Italy's flag-bearers

Paralympics: Vio and Morlacchi Italy's flag-bearers

 
ROME
Afghanistan: Di Maio in House Sep 7

Afghanistan: Di Maio in House Sep 7

 
ROME
ITA to start off with 2,800 workers

ITA to start off with 2,800 workers

 
ROME
Push Taliban towards dialogue says Conte

Push Taliban towards dialogue says Conte

 
AGRIGENTO
Over 500 migrants land on Lampedusa in last 24 hours

Over 500 migrants land on Lampedusa in last 24 hours

 
ROME
Compulsory jabs 'not a heresy' says Gelmini

Compulsory jabs 'not a heresy' says Gelmini

 
ROME
Bus conductors back to check COVID rules

Bus conductors back to check COVID rules

 
BOLOGNA
300 cited for taking part in rave party near Bologna

300 cited for taking part in rave party near Bologna

 
ROME
Draghi lays wreath to quake victims in Amatrice

Draghi lays wreath to quake victims in Amatrice

 
TURIN
Boy, 4, killed in building collapse in Turin

Boy, 4, killed in building collapse in Turin

 
RICCIONE
Two youth gangs arrested in Riccione

Two youth gangs arrested in Riccione

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria cancella il porto turistico: pontile vola in mare aperto

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria cancella il porto turistico: pontile vola in mare aperto

L'attentato a Tremiti nel 1987 il racconto inedito del «farista»

L'attentato a Tremiti nel 1987

il racconto inedito del «farista»

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

ROME

ITA to start off with 2,800 workers

May rise to 5,750 by the end of 2025

ITA to start off with 2,800 workers

ROME, AUG 24 - ITA, the new slimmed-down incarnation of national flag carreir Alitalia, will start operations in mid-October with 2,800 employees handling the aviation activities, a number that will go up to a maximum of 5,750 by the end of its current business plan in 2025, he company told trade unions Tuesday. ITA will complete the purchase of Alitaia's aviation assets after talks with unions have ended, but not before September 7, the company added. ITA, which stands for Italia Trasporto Aereo, expects to be fully operational from October 15. The first flights of the new smaller airline will leave on that date, it said last month. Transport Minister Enrico Giovannini said: "with ITA a new important Italian airline is born, with significant growth prospects, and which will be able to compete on the national and international market". ITA will start out with a fleet of 52 aircraft, which will go up to 78 in 2022 with the arrival of new-generation aeroplanes, according to the new company's industrial plan. The fleet will further increase to 105 aircraft by the end of 2025, including 81 new generation aeroplanes (77% of the fleet) to reduce the airline's environmental impact and boost efficiency. The company will also introduce a new labour contract aimed at giving it greater flexibility and competitiveness. It aims to break even by the third quarter of 2023. Its hubs will be Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate airports. It will start out with 45 destinations and 61 routes and this will go up to 74 destinations and 89 routes in 2025. Its long-haul destinations in the IATA Winter 2021 season will be New York (from Rome and Milan, and Tokyo Haneda, Boston and Miami (from Rome). In the ITA Summer 2022 season there will be new flights to Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires, Washington and Los Angeles. The loss-making former flag-carrier has been in extraordinary administration for years and the pandemic made its plight even worse. The European Commission asked Rome to show there would be "discontinuity" to give the green light to the launch of ITA, a new State-controlled company. A European Commission spokesperson said Brussels will "remain in close contact with the Italian authorities to ensure that the launch of ITA as a vital, new market player is in line with the EU laws on State aid. "Italy has reassured the European Commission that, at the end of the Alitalia operations, passengers' rights will be protected," the spokesperson added. Italian trade unions said the new airline was "born weak" and its business plan was "unacceptable". ITA got its license to fly last week. Civil aviation authority ENAC granted ITA its certificate as an air operator (COA) and its license to exercise air transport. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it