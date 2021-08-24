Push Taliban towards dialogue says Conte

ROME, AUG 24 - The West must try to push the Taliban into dialogue in order to protect Afghans who helped western forces, 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader and ex premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday. "The Taliban must demonstrate they are open to dialogue, and the latest news do not suggest there will be a change," Conte told the annual meeting of influential Catholic activist group Comunione e Liberazione in Rimini. "But we have no alternative except to create a compact stance to try to force the Taliban to talk to ensure protection for the people who will remain," he said. "We are working on the evacuation plan but it will end in a few days," Conte said referring to the US deadline of August 31 for pulling its last soldiers out and ending the airlifts. "We must work on humanitarian corridors and worry about those who remain". The US's allies are expected to push for an extension of the August 31 deadline at a G7 meeting later Tuesday. Conte has been criticised, mainly by rightwing politicians, for calling for talks with the Taliban. The Islamist extremists have said they will be more moderate than in their previous brutal regime but there have been reports of militants beating women activists working for Milan charity Pangea and whipping young men for wearing jeans. (ANSA).