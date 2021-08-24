Bus conductors back to check COVID rules

ROME, AUG 24 - Conductors are to return to Italian buses to check that people are wearing face masks and respecting other COVID rules, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Enrico Giovannini told Rainews24 Tuesday. He said enforcing the virus safety rules was "crucial". The conductors will also have to make sure that people are socially distancing and that buses are only 80% full, at most. On vaccine passports for drivers, the minister said this was a "complex matter that is being discussed". The recommendations were sent to the government's technical and scientific committee, the CTS, which must approve them. They must also be approved by Italy's regional governments. Together, the CTS and the regions will then draft a final plan. Italy's buses have been without conductors for many years. (ANSA).