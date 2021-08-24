Martedì 24 Agosto 2021 | 14:30

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Paralympics: Vio and Morlacchi Italy's flag-bearers

Paralympics: Vio and Morlacchi Italy's flag-bearers

 
ROME
Afghanistan: Di Maio in House Sep 7

Afghanistan: Di Maio in House Sep 7

 
ROME
ITA to start off with 2,800 workers

ITA to start off with 2,800 workers

 
ROME
Push Taliban towards dialogue says Conte

Push Taliban towards dialogue says Conte

 
AGRIGENTO
Over 500 migrants land on Lampedusa in last 24 hours

Over 500 migrants land on Lampedusa in last 24 hours

 
ROME
Compulsory jabs 'not a heresy' says Gelmini

Compulsory jabs 'not a heresy' says Gelmini

 
ROME
Bus conductors back to check COVID rules

Bus conductors back to check COVID rules

 
BOLOGNA
300 cited for taking part in rave party near Bologna

300 cited for taking part in rave party near Bologna

 
ROME
Draghi lays wreath to quake victims in Amatrice

Draghi lays wreath to quake victims in Amatrice

 
TURIN
Boy, 4, killed in building collapse in Turin

Boy, 4, killed in building collapse in Turin

 
RICCIONE
Two youth gangs arrested in Riccione

Two youth gangs arrested in Riccione

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria cancella il porto turistico: pontile vola in mare aperto

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria cancella il porto turistico: pontile vola in mare aperto

L'attentato a Tremiti nel 1987 il racconto inedito del «farista»

L'attentato a Tremiti nel 1987

il racconto inedito del «farista»

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

ROME

Compulsory jabs 'not a heresy' says Gelmini

'Without 80% cover I can't see alternatives' says regional min

Compulsory jabs 'not a heresy' says Gelmini

ROME, AUG 24 - Making COVID jabs compulsory for many Italian workers is "not a heresy", Regional Affairs Minister Mariastella Gelmini told Corriere della Sera newspaper Tuesday. She said the next two weeks' data will be "decisive" in taking decisions like obligatory vaccines. Gelmini said there may be no alternative unless at least 80% of the population is vaccinated. "The use of the Green Pass (vaccine passport) may be extended," she said. Gelmini said she agreed with Civil Service Minister Renato Brunetta that being vaccinated would be "indispensable" for staff who work in the front offices of the civil service and public administration. Italian employers are demanding compulsory jabs but unions are resisting the calls. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it