Compulsory jabs 'not a heresy' says Gelmini

ROME, AUG 24 - Making COVID jabs compulsory for many Italian workers is "not a heresy", Regional Affairs Minister Mariastella Gelmini told Corriere della Sera newspaper Tuesday. She said the next two weeks' data will be "decisive" in taking decisions like obligatory vaccines. Gelmini said there may be no alternative unless at least 80% of the population is vaccinated. "The use of the Green Pass (vaccine passport) may be extended," she said. Gelmini said she agreed with Civil Service Minister Renato Brunetta that being vaccinated would be "indispensable" for staff who work in the front offices of the civil service and public administration. Italian employers are demanding compulsory jabs but unions are resisting the calls. (ANSA).