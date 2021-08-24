Over 500 migrants land on Lampedusa in last 24 hours

AGRIGENTO, AUG 24 - Over 500 migrants have landed on the stepping stone island of Lampedusa between Sicily and north Africa in the last 24 hours, local sources said Tuesday. From midnight to dawn there were 13 landings bringing a total of 272 migrants to the island, which is closer to Libya than it is to Italy. On Monday there were 10 landing with a total of 235 migrants. Therefore, the total arrivals in the last 24 hours are 507. The island's migrant hotspot, which has a capacity of 250, is now playing host to some 865 guests. The renewed flood of migrants into Italy has sparked concern, voiced most frequently by rightwing politicians like the League's Matteo Salvini who accuses Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese of inaction on the issue. (ANSA).