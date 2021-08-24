Boy, 4, killed in building collapse in Turin

TURIN, AUG 24 - A four-year-old boy was killed in the collapse of a two-storey building in Turin on Tuesday. The boy's mother was taken to hospital in serious condition. At least two other people are reportedly missing after the collapse. Three people, two men and a woman were pulled out of the rubble alive. The incident took place on the outskirts of Turin, in strada Bramafame. Rescue crews said the collapse was probably caused by a gas leak and explosion. One of the missing people has reportedly been located. Urban search and rescue teams and sniffer dog teams are working at the site. Fire crews are making sure there are no fresh gas leaks. (ANSA).