ROME
Paralympics: Vio and Morlacchi Italy's flag-bearers

ROME
Afghanistan: Di Maio in House Sep 7

ROME
ITA to start off with 2,800 workers

ROME
Push Taliban towards dialogue says Conte

AGRIGENTO
Over 500 migrants land on Lampedusa in last 24 hours

ROME
Compulsory jabs 'not a heresy' says Gelmini

ROME
Bus conductors back to check COVID rules

BOLOGNA
300 cited for taking part in rave party near Bologna

ROME
Draghi lays wreath to quake victims in Amatrice

TURIN
Boy, 4, killed in building collapse in Turin

RICCIONE
Two youth gangs arrested in Riccione

TURIN

Boy, 4, killed in building collapse in Turin

At least 2 missing, 3 pulled out of rubble alive

TURIN, AUG 24 - A four-year-old boy was killed in the collapse of a two-storey building in Turin on Tuesday. The boy's mother was taken to hospital in serious condition. At least two other people are reportedly missing after the collapse. Three people, two men and a woman were pulled out of the rubble alive. The incident took place on the outskirts of Turin, in strada Bramafame. Rescue crews said the collapse was probably caused by a gas leak and explosion. One of the missing people has reportedly been located. Urban search and rescue teams and sniffer dog teams are working at the site. Fire crews are making sure there are no fresh gas leaks. (ANSA).

