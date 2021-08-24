300 cited for taking part in rave party near Bologna

BOLOGNA, AUG 24 - Some 301 young people were cited Tuesday for taking part in an illegal rave party near Bologna on August 1, sources said Tuesday. Those cited, including 22 minors, are accused of invading private land and buildings for the rave in an ex-sugar factory at Argelato. About 1,000 youths from all over Italy took part in the rave. They have all been sanctioned for breaking COVID-19 safety rules. Some 165 of them have a criminal record. The citations come after a huge illegal rave near Viterbo on August 13-19 that drew thousands of young people from across Europe and spurred criticism of Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese for an alleged lack of policing. A man died in a lake, four people were taken to hospital with alcohol poisoning and a pusher was arrested in connection to the rave, which left heaps of rubbish and other waste across an area straddling the borders of Lazio and Tuscany. Some people from the rave went into a supermarket naked, frightening children and fluting COVID rules. (ANSA).