Draghi lays wreath to quake victims in Amatrice

ROME, AUG 24 - Premier Mario Draghi on Tuesday laid a wreath to the almost 300 victims of the devastating central Italian earthquake of 2016 in the worst-hit town, Amatrice in Lazio. A six-magnitude tremor destroyed much of Amaatrice and other towns on the borders of Lazio, Umbria, Marche and Abruzzo on the night of August 24, 2016, killing 299 people in all, 237 of them in Amatrice. Ceremonies took place on the fifth anniversary of the quake at Amatrice and other badly hit villages including Accumoli, also in the province of Rieti, and Arquata sul Tronto near the southern Marche city of Ascoli Piceno. Officials attending included the head of the civil protection department, Fabrizio Curcio. After laying the wreath in a park destroyed by the tremblor, Draghi and the others attended a Mass celebrated by the bishop of Rieti, monsignor Domenico Pompili, in the nearby sports field. Many of the buildings destroyed by the quake have yet to be rebuilt. It was the deadliest quake in Italy since the 2009 L'Aquila earthquake which killed 308 people in Abruzzo. (ANSA).