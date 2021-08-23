Woman, 26, gunned down in street by ex near Catania

CATANIA, AUG 23 - A 26-year-old woman was gunned down in a street at Aci Trezza near Catania on Sunday night and her 38-year-old ex-boyfriend, the prime suspect, was found hanged in a farmhouse in the area Monday. Carabinieri had started a manhunt for the man, who had been cited for stalking the woman, who was named as Vanessa Zappalà. She was reportedly hit by several shots while she was walking with friends along the sea front at Aci Trezza, a seaside hamlet of Aci Castello. The boyfriend, named as Antonino Sciuto, had been placed under house arrest for stalking. His body was found hanging in the farm building in the countryside at Trecastagni. Carabinieri police found it after spotting his car parked outside. Autopsies have been ordered. The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) said Zappala's muder was "a defeat for the State like all the cases of pre-announced femicide". Femicides have risen in Italy during recent COVID-19 lockdowns. Aci Trezza is famous in Italian literature as the setting for Giovanni Verga's masterpiece 'I Malavoglia' (The House By The Medlar Tree). Sciuto's Facebook profile has the famous line from the Al Pacino hit Scarface, "I don't forget anything, I just wait for the right moment" as well as a photo of a man pointing a gun to a women's head, captioned "I love you". (ANSA).