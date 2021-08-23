Over 3,350 Afghans rescued, 1,990 already in Italy

Two youth gangs arrested in Riccione
ROME
ROME, AUG 23 - Over 3,350 Afghans have been rescued by Italy and 1,990 are already in Italy including 547 women and 667 children, defence sources said Monday. About 1,300 are waiting to depart at Kabul airport, they said. The sources spoke as Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini visited the interforce operational high command, COVI. (ANSA).
