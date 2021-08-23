Lunedì 23 Agosto 2021 | 18:44

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

RICCIONE
Two youth gangs arrested in Riccione

Two youth gangs arrested in Riccione

 
ROME
COVID: 4,168 new cases, 44 more victims

COVID: 4,168 new cases, 44 more victims

 
ROME
Over 3,350 Afghans rescued, 1,990 already in Italy

Over 3,350 Afghans rescued, 1,990 already in Italy

 
CATANIA
Woman, 26, gunned down in street by ex near Catania

Woman, 26, gunned down in street by ex near Catania

 
ROME
Italo-Moroccan student freed says foreign ministry

Italo-Moroccan student freed says foreign ministry

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope removes Spanish bishop

Pope removes Spanish bishop

 
BOLOGNA
US ex-WWII soldier, 97, meets ex kids he snapped in 1944

US ex-WWII soldier, 97, meets ex kids he snapped in 1944

 
VATICAN CITY
Uproot modern slavery tweets pope

Uproot modern slavery tweets pope

 
MILAN
Milan charity women beaten by Taliban

Milan charity women beaten by Taliban

 
ROME
Soccer: Inter off to flying start in title defence

Soccer: Inter off to flying start in title defence

 
MILAN
Rape drug businessman probed for bankruptcy

Rape drug businessman probed for bankruptcy

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria cancella il porto turistico: pontile vola in mare aperto

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria cancella il porto turistico: pontile vola in mare aperto

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

L'attentato a Tremiti nel 1987 il racconto inedito del «farista»

L'attentato a Tremiti nel 1987

il racconto inedito del «farista»

ROME

Over 3,350 Afghans rescued, 1,990 already in Italy

Including 547 women and 667 children - defence sources

Over 3,350 Afghans rescued, 1,990 already in Italy

ROME, AUG 23 - Over 3,350 Afghans have been rescued by Italy and 1,990 are already in Italy including 547 women and 667 children, defence sources said Monday. About 1,300 are waiting to depart at Kabul airport, they said. The sources spoke as Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini visited the interforce operational high command, COVI. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it