BOLOGNA
Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

BOLOGNA, AUG 23 - A 97-year-old former WWIII American soldier on Monday met in Bologna the 80-something former children he photographed after nearly killing them near the Emilian capital in 1944. The man, Martin Adler, met Bruno, Mafalda and Giuliana Naldi at Bologna Airport, greeted them warmly from his wheelchair and brought them some chocolate and a rose, wearing a t-shirt saying "Martin's bambini, forever kids". The former United States soldier managed to make contact with the three children he nearly killed during World War II after a successful search via social media last year. Adler, a native of the Bronx, entered a house in Monterenzio, near Bologna, with a companion of the 339th Infantry Regiment during the Italian campaign in October 1944. Once inside they heard sounds coming from a basket and they were ready to shoot as they thought German soldiers were hiding there. But the mother rushed in shouting 'bambini, bambini!' before they opened fire. When he saw three small children, two girls and a boy, Adler's heart melted and he asked the mother if he could take a photo with them. After 76 years, he decided to try and track them down, although it was not an easy task, given that he did not know their names or that of the town. But his daughter Rachelle made an appeal via social media and, with the help of Italian writer Matteo Incerti, the mission was completed. As a result Adler was able to have a video call on December 15 with Bruno, Mafalda and Giuliana Naldi, who are now 84, 83 and 80 respectively. (ANSA).

