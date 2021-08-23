Uproot modern slavery tweets pope

US ex-WWII soldier, 97, meets ex kids he snapped in 1944
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
VATICAN CITY
23 Agosto 2021
VATICAN CITY, AUG 23 - Pope Francis tweeted Monday "let's work together to uproot the awful scourge of modern slavery that still today chains millions of people to inhumanity and humiliation. "Every human being is the image of God and is free and destined to exist in equality and fraternity". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su