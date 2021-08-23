Man, 70, kills wife, 42, and daughter, 15, near Milan

MILAN, AUG 23 - A 70-year-old man killed his 42-year-old wife and their 15-year-old daughter near Milan on Sunday, local sources said. He then turned the gun on himself, police said. The incident happened at Francolino di Carpiano, not far from Lodi. The man, a pensioner named Salvatore Staltari, reportedly suffered from depression. His wife, originally from the Philippines, was named as Catherine Panis. She worked part-time in a local firm. The daughter was named as Stefania. Autopsies have been ordered. Staltari reportedly left a note saying he was fed up with his wife and their daughter was too young to look after herself. Prosecutors called him a "colossal coward". (ANSA).