ROME
Afghanistan: Common strategy needed says Di Maio

MILAN
Man, 70, kills wife, 42, and daughter, 15, near Milan

BOLOGNA
Man, 30, arrested for assaulting girl, 12, in Bologna

CATANIA
Woman, 26, gunned down in street near Catania

ROME
Afghanistan: 203 more Afghans land in Rome

ROME
COVID: 7,224 new cases, 49 more victims

ROME
Afghanistan: key meet, gravity clear to all - Di Maio-NATO

MILAN
Soccer: Inzaghi confident on Inter title defence debut

TURIN
Soccer: 'Dream come true' says Locatelli after Juve move

ROME
12.82% profs, 1.82% docs unvaccinated

ROME
COVID: 63% of 16-19-year-olds have had at least one jab

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Depressed pensioner then kills self

MILAN, AUG 23 - A 70-year-old man killed his 42-year-old wife and their 15-year-old daughter near Milan on Sunday, local sources said. He then turned the gun on himself, police said. The incident happened at Francolino di Carpiano, not far from Lodi. The man, a pensioner named Salvatore Staltari, reportedly suffered from depression. His wife, originally from the Philippines, was named as Catherine Panis. She worked part-time in a local firm. The daughter was named as Stefania. Autopsies have been ordered. Staltari reportedly left a note saying he was fed up with his wife and their daughter was too young to look after herself. Prosecutors called him a "colossal coward". (ANSA).

