ROME
Afghanistan: Common strategy needed says Di Maio

MILAN
Man, 70, kills wife, 42, and daughter, 15, near Milan

BOLOGNA
Man, 30, arrested for assaulting girl, 12, in Bologna

CATANIA
Woman, 26, gunned down in street near Catania

ROME
Afghanistan: 203 more Afghans land in Rome

ROME
COVID: 7,224 new cases, 49 more victims

ROME
Afghanistan: key meet, gravity clear to all - Di Maio-NATO

MILAN
Soccer: Inzaghi confident on Inter title defence debut

TURIN
Soccer: 'Dream come true' says Locatelli after Juve move

ROME
12.82% profs, 1.82% docs unvaccinated

ROME
COVID: 63% of 16-19-year-olds have had at least one jab

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

ROME

Afghanistan: Common strategy needed says Di Maio

Stop terror return with help of China, Russia, India - Italy FM

ROME, AUG 23 - A common strategy is needed for Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Lugi Di Maio told the annual meeting of influential Catholic group Comunione e Liberazione in Rimini Sunday. The western alliance must be strengthened, he said. Urging reflection on past mistakes, Di Maio said action must be taken to stop terrorism returning to Afghanistan after the Taliban's return to power. Di Maio stressed the importance of a G7 meeting on Tuesday. He also underscored the key role of an extraordinary G20 meeting which Italy is planning to call as duty president of the forum. Di Maio said this would also involve Russia, China and India. The three countries, the foreign minister said, "represent a crucial point in the overall strategy". Some 203 more Afghans who helped Italy's mission and family members landed in Rome Monday as an Italian airlift via Kuwait continued to fly out people at risk of Taliban reprisal. An Afghan soldier became the 21st person to reportedly die at Kabul airport as a massive crush of desperate people continued. US Vice President Kamala Harris said the prime goal remained evacuating American citizens, Afghan allies and vulnerable groups. Meanwhile a Taliban spokesman said "we will react if the US remains beyond the August 31 deadline" for its pullout. "If the US tries to gain time to continue the evacuations from Afghanistan there will be consequences," said Suhail Shaheen, a member of the Taliban negotiating team. Speaking to Sky News in Doha, he said there would be a response after President Joe Biden said he would push back the August 31 deadline to make sure the evacuation was completed. Some young Afghan men said they had been whipped by the Taliban for wearing jeans. (ANSA).

