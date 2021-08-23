Man, 30, arrested for assaulting girl, 12, in Bologna

BOLOGNA, AUG 23 - A 30-year-old an was arrested Monday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in her home on the outskirts of Bologna a few days ago, the Resto del Carlino newspaper said Monday. The man is the father of one of the girl's girlfriends. When the alleged victim told her family what happened, her father called in some relatives and friends, about 30 people in all, and went to the man's house. After demanding to know what happened, they reportedly dragged him out of his flat and attacked him in the street with punches and kicks. The alleged episode happened in the outlying Pilastro district of the Emilian capital, which has a higher crime rate than the rest of the city. (ANSA).